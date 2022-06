CCC Sends HH 60th Birth Day Wishes

Spread the love

The Nelson Chamisa-led CCC has sent birthday wishes to the Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema.

HH turned 60 this weekend.

Posting on her Twitter account, CCC international affairs secretary Gladys Hlatywayo said HH was a moral leader.

She posted:

Happy 60th Birthday to the President of Zambia HE

@HHichilema

We salute your astute and principled leadership. We wish you many more years of good health and success!

Happy 60th Birthday to the President of Zambia HE @HHichilema We salute your astute and principled leadership. We wish you many more years of good health and success! pic.twitter.com/L6CNl32ENJ — Hlatywayo Gladys Kudzaishe 🇿🇼 (@gladyshlatywayo) June 4, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...