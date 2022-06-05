Chamisa Delivers Powerful Sunday Message

By- CCC President Nelson Chamisa has delivered a powerful Sunday message motivating Zimbabweans to be productive.

Posting on his Twitter handle Sunday, Chamisa said Zimbabweans should be resourceful.

He posted:

Don’t spend or waste too much time with those who hate and dislike you. Negative people subtract light yet adding unmerited heat. Invest more time into profitable relationships and those who appreciate and wish you well.. Blessed & Happy Sunday!

