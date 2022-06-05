Grace Mugabe’s Ex Hubby Dies

By A Correspondent- Former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband Stanley Goreraza has died.

Goreraza succumbed to cancer, according to a notice shared at a flat he used to own in the Avenues area in Harare, reported The Standard.

Reads the notice:

Good morning. I hope I find you all well! It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Stanley Goreraza.

He passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer and stroke. May his dear soul rest in peace.

Goreraza is a former officer in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and defence attache at the Zimbabwean embassy in China.

He divorced Grace in 1996. The couple had one child, a son, Russell Goreraza.

