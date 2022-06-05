Mliswa, July Moyo Feud Deepens

By- Norton lawmaker Temba Mliswa has claimed that Local Government Minister July Moyo was planning to overthrow Emerson Mnangagwa.

July Moyo, is Mnangagwa’s family friend and personal advisor.

Close Mnangagwa associates claim that July Moyo knows ED’s private secrets, including his (Mnangagwa) extra-marital affairs and out of wedlock children.

This is why July Moyo, they say, had been relegated by the late former President Robert Mugabe.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Mliswa claimed that July Moyo was staging side shows to discredit Mnangagwa so that Zanu PF shuns him.

Posted Mliswa:

Besides corruption, July Moyo is at the centre of a conspiratorial plan to usurp Pres Mnangagwa from power. As we get into the second half of the year, it won’t be a surprise to see strange events unfolding as he seeks to cement his dreams of power.

The minister was still to comment on the allegations at the time of writing.

However, the development is two years old and another story that has remained unchallenged by the minister published by the exiled Prof Jonathan Moyo.

The story alleges that at one time, July Moyo donated to the Zanu PF leader a pair of shoes laced with witchcraft poison to kill his relative, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The sensational allegations are still to be responded to for over two years.

