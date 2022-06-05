Our Task Is To Restore Sunshine City Status – Biti

Spread the love

Yesterday the people’s MP Hon Tendai Laxton Biti Harare Mayor Clr Jacob Mafume & Ward 8 Clr Keith Charumbira held a fruitful meeting with Harare East residents at Greendale Sports Club in Ward 9, top of the agenda was Service delivery, Parliamentary feedback & CDF,in order to develop the Constituency.

Some of the challenges are being attended from today to eg: water challenges and refuse collection.

Together we can make Harare East great again!

Zikomo!

Tendai Biti Supporters

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...