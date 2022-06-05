Sikhala Demands Safe Return Of Abducted CCC Activist

By A Correspondent- CCC deputy chairperson and Zengeza West MP, Job Sikhala, has demanded the safe return of party activist Moreblessing Ali who was allegedly abducted by suspected ZANU PF activists on 24 May 2022.

CCC says Ali (46), who has been missing for 11 days, was attacked by ZANU PF supporters in the Nyatsimbe area and then bundled into a car.

Posting on Twitter this Sunday, Sikhala rejected the explanation given by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Ali’s disappearance.

Police said Ali was dragged into the darkness by her ex-lover Pius Jamba while drinking beer at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, Nyatsime in Beatrice.

However, Sikhala blames ZANU PF for Ali’s disappearance, saying the ruling party uses enforced disappearances as a weapon against critics. He wrote:

The Moreblessing Ali disappearance without trace story is the reflection of the sick society which ZANU PF has bestowed upon our nation since their assumption of power in Zimbabwe.

The history of people disappearing without a trace has been upon us since the day ZANU PF assumed power.

If you go to Matabeleland, there is no family without the scar of a missing relative without a trace in the 1980s and their whereabouts unknown up to the present.

Patrick Nambanyana disappeared without a trace up to today. David Coltart made consistent pleas both in public and in Parliament several times to no result.

Itai Dzamara disappeared up to the present. No one knows what happened to him. This is the kind of society that has been created for you dear Zimbabweans.

Today Moreblessing Ali’s story is walking on the same path. This time we will never take chances. We will make unprecedented noise until the culprits are brought to book.

The explanations given to absolve certain players will never be entertained. This regime has been disappearing please with reckless abandon. Now is the time to stop this nonsense.

Bring back Mobby!

