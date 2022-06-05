Zim To Receive 1st Maize Consignment From Malawi

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe will this month receive its first consignment of maize imported from Malawi by private players.

This was revealed on Saturday by Grain Millers’ Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara.

GMAZ entered into an agreement with the State-run Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to import 100 000 metric tonnes of maize.

Said Musarara:

The deal is cast in stone and there is no going back in our efforts to feed the nation.

Logistical arrangements are being finalised and we are expecting the first trucks to arrive in the country on June 30.

Reports indicate that some middlemen allegedly working in cahoots with politicians are trying to frustrate Zimbabwe’s bid to import maize from Malawi despite the existence of a deal.

In February 2022, Cabinet granted private grain millers permission to import maize using free funds to augment local stocks.

Meanwhile, GMAZ said it had secured 400 000 metric tonnes of white maize from Malawi and Zambia.

Zimbabwe requires 2.2 million tonnes of maize, of which 1.8 million are for human consumption, while 350 000 tonnes are for stock feeds, annually.

