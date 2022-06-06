Lukaku Keen To Return To Inter Milan

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer. Eriksen’s short-term contract at Brentford expires at the end of this month and ten Hag is eager to bolster his squad. Mail on Sunday

Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan if the club can agree a deal with Chelsea. Inter cannot afford to sign Lukaku on a permanent deal, and the final decision over his future will be down to Chelsea’s new owners. Sky Sports

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, and has no intentions to move to any other club. He knows it’s still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich, but he’s only waiting for Barca. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have told Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah he can join their incoming galaxy of stars at the Nou Camp next summer. The Egyptian star will stay put this summer, but is out of contract in 12 months and is yet to sign a new deal. Mirror

Paris Saint-Germain want Jose Mourinho as their next head coach, but the Portuguese would find it hard to leave Roma. PSG are considering making a move for Mourinho to replace Mauricio Pochettino if, as expected, he is sacked. The Telegraph

Liverpool have joined the race for Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, after growing resigned to losing Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane, 30, this summer. Reports

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, who is available on a free transfer when the 25-year-old’s contract expires in June. TalkSport

Arsenal are prepared to double Gabriel Jesus’ current Manchester City salary in order to complete a transfer. The Brazilian will be offered a wage package worth almost £200,000-a-week to move to the Emirates Stadium. The Sun

Gareth Bale has hinted he will not be retiring despite his exit from Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer. Mail on Sunday

Real Madrid will have £350 million available to spend on new faces in the coming transfer window as the new Champions League holders benefit from their European success and the departure of several high earners. Goal

Talks between Tottenham and Ajax for Steven Bergwijn will continue in the coming days. Bergwijn is open to accept the transfer but the fee yet to be negotiated between clubs. Fabrizio Romano.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

