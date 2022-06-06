Teachers Moot Week-Long Strike Over Poor Salaries

By A Correspondent| Teachers under the Federation of all Education Sector Unions in Zimbabwe (FOZEU) have resolved to embark on a week-long strike to push government to pay them pre-October 2018 salaries.

Posting on Twitter, FOZEU said the decision followed a meeting held on 4 June where they resolved to mobilize teachers for a week long strike from 27 June to 1 July 2022.

“On 4 June 2022 Teacher Unions under the Federation met and resolved to mobilise for a week long strike from 27 June to 1 July 2022.Members were also tasked to mobilise all civil servants to join the week long strike.We are demanding pre October 2018 USD salaries,” said FOZEU.

