Top Journalist Arrested For Criticising Mnangagwa

By- The police have arrested and charged Zimbabwean journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu, the Editor of the ZimLive news website, for what they called “undermining the President’s authority.

Mathuthu handed himself over to the police Monday.

He arrived at the Bulawayo Central Police station just after 10 am accompanied by his lawyer, Nqobani Sithole.

Police within the Law and Order Division later pressed the charges against the journalist, according to Sithole.

His fate is not known yet as the journalist is still in the hands of the police.

-ZimLive

