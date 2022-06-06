Zanu PF Mocks Mwonzora

By-Zanu PF sympathisers have suggested that Mwonzora leases out Harvest House because he now does not have officials to fill it up.

Posting on social media, Zanu PF Patriots said Mwonzora is politically dead.

Posted Zanu PF Patriots:

After recent by-elections, it’s clear Mwonzora is left with assets only and a few supporters. The man is definitely blessed with buildings; he is better off leasing out those offices as MDC is dead and about to be buried.

The man is definitely blessed with buildings, he is better off leasing out those offices as MDC is dead and about to be buried. pic.twitter.com/ggT85LXmYb — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) June 4, 2022

