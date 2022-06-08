Chamisa Remembers Murdered Kwekwe Supporter

By- The Nelson Chamisa led Citizen Coalition for Change opposition party is this weekend holding a memorial for Mbongeni Ncube.

Ncube was killed by suspected Zanu PF activists who disrupted a CCC rally in Kwekwe in February.

The skirmishes that claimed Ncube’s life happened while party leader Nelson Chamisa was addressing the rally.

CCC said the memorial services would be held this weekend.

“Memorial Service for Mboneni Ncube Date: 11 June 2022 Venue: Vungu District,” posted CCC on tweeter Wednesday.

Initially, 16 people were arrested but the rest were released without charge after thorough investigations leading to the remaining five appearing in court facing murder and public violence charges.

The five Edmore Shoshera, Albert Maketo, Talent Imbayago, Panashe Mukavaza and Percy Mukwaturi were initially denied bail when they appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Florence Nago.

