Soccer Fraternity Mourns Former Dynamos FC Midfielder

A dark cloud has engulfed the local football fraternity, following the death of footballer Barnabas Mushunje.

Mushunje (24), a former Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos midfielder who was now on the ranks of Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora, died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital yesterday.

He was a passenger in a Honda Fit which rammed into a tractor along the Harare-Shamva road.

A close friend of his confirmed the sad development to Soccer24.

“He was here attending a funeral, and returned (to Shamwa where Simba is based) today. So when he arrived, the team bus had already left so he got into a Honda Fit, which then rammed into a tractor,” said the friend.

Mushunje is survived by his wife and two children.

The Soccer24 family sends it’s heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, as well as the football fraternity at large.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

