Zim Judge Calls Mnangagwa Deputies, Ministers To Order

By- High Court judge Justice David Mangota has given the Justice Minister and the Attorney-General 45 days to develop a Code of Conduct for Vice-Presidents and Ministers.

A Case Alert issued by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum this Wednesday reads:

High Court gives Minister 45 days to develop Code of Conduct for Vice-Presidents and Ministers Harare High Court Judge Justice David Mangota has ordered Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney-General Prince Machaya to craft a law that will stipulate the Code of Conduct for Vice President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Justice Mangota made the ruling in an application which was brought by a former ZEGU Law Student Nyasha Chiramba who approached the High Court seeking to compel the Minister and AG to initiate the drafting of the Bill envisaged under section 106 (3) of the Constitution.

Chiramba argued that the Vice-Presidents, Ministers and Deputy Ministers have been involved in different types of misconduct including sexual misconduct and abuse of state resources yet there is no compliance with this piece of legislation.

Former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was forced to resign after the audios of his sexual escapades went viral on social media.

Only last week, the President fired a deputy minister for conduct said to be inappropriate for the office.

The deputy minister, Douglas Karoro, was recently arrested for criminal abuse of office.

In a judgement which was delivered Wednesday 8 June, Justice Mangota ruled that that law is overdue since the Constitution was promulgated 9 years ago.

He ordered the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General to draft the Bill and submit it to the Cabinet within 45 days.

Chiramba was represented by Darlington Marange of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

