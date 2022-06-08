ZLHR Rescues Mutawatawa Man Nabbed For Insulting ED

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Mutawatawa man was rescued by human rights lawyers after he was arrested and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Lovemore Muchenje was charged after he allegedly posted a picture in a WhatsApp group depicting Mnangagwa wearing a dress and writing a caption saying “Pa Economy ndiri Mainini“.

Muchenje, who spent a night in detention, was set free after the intervention of Tinashe Chinox of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Chinox challenged the prosecution of his client in the absence of a Certificate of Authority to Prosecute issued by the Prosecutor-General in terms of the law.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...