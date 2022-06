Chamisa Attends Magaisa Memorial

Spread the love

By- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has attended the memorial service of the late Alex Magaisa.

The memorial service is taking place at Celebration Centre in Harare.

Magaisa died on Sunday morning after years of battling a heart ailment. He succumbed to a heart attack at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Kent, southeast England.

Posted Chamisa on Twitter:

At the memorial….Celebrating a legacy of Active Citizenship-The life of Dr Alex Magaisa.

https://twitter.com/nelsonchamisa/status/1534947494471340032/photo/2

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...