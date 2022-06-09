Jittery Mnangagwa Elevates Own Son To Major General

Tinashe Sambiri| The wicked flee when nobody is pursuing them, goes the biblical saying…

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa, fearing a military coup, has elevated his son to the rank of major general in the army.

Mr Mnangagwa is desperate to remain in office in the wake of the deepening economic abyss.

Read NewsDay Zimbabwe article below:

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Sean has reportedly been promoted to the post of army major, raising speculation that the Zanu-PF party leader is consolidating his power within the army as he prepares for the 2023 watershed elections.

Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 after toppling his mentor, the late former President Robert Mugabe in a coup.

“Sean was a lieutenant before he was promoted to the position of captain in the Presidential Guard, a position which he currently holds,” a source said.

“He (Sean) is set to be appointed an army major after passing a course. Sean is also a businessman and is a disciplined person. At the moment he is one of Mnangagwa’s key pillars in politics,” the source added.

On Sean’s elevation, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said the President’s son was still captain, but had passed a junior staff course.

“It is true that he passed a junior staff course, he is a captain in the army and has not been promoted. After passing the course, and just like anyone else, everyone needs progression in life. There was a picture of him circulating on social media saying he is now an army major. He was just celebrating passing a junior staff course just like any individual would do after being successful,” Makotore said.

Political analyst Methuseli Moyo said there was no reason to scandalise progression of the Mnangagwa’s son in the army.

“So far no one has brought forward any reason why he should not be promoted, except that he is the President’s son. As to whether his upcoming promotion has a bearing on issues in Zanu-PF, I think it is farfetched. Again, to imagine that the President can consolidate power through his son in the army is stretching issues a bit too far,” Moyo said.

Another political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: “I think he (Sean Mnangagwa) does not have an influence in the army as he does not have any war credentials.”- NewsDay Zimbabwe

