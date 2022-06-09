Mnangagwa Hungry Soldier Steals Cerevita

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer stationed at Infantry 4.1 Brigade has appeared in court on allegations of stealing cerevita and some biscuits from a shop.

Milton Mutumbi (30) appeared this week before Masvingo Magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana charged with theft.

Mutumbi and his alleged accomplice, Wilson Kambeva (36) of Dambiro street Mucheke A, are jointly charged for the crimes.

Prosecuting, Nixon Chamisa, said on 10 February 2022, at around 5 AM, Mutumbi and Kambeva broke into the complainant McDonald Tava’s shop at Mucheke Rank through a window.

The duo allegedly took 20×500g boxes of cerevita porridge, 2×250g loose biscuits, 10×500g biscuits and a box of cornflakes and hid them at a secluded place.

The court further heard that one Tanaka Mufamba who was at the working place on night duty witnessed the burglary.

The accused persons allegedly shared the loot and gave some to Mufamba so that he would not reveal the offence.

Mufamba was arrested by the police after receiving a tip-off. Mufamba then exposed the other two.

Police recovered 1 box of cerevita, 2×500g biscuits and one box of cornflakes from Mutumbi.

Silaigwana remanded the matter to 22 June 22 2022 for the continuation of the trial.

