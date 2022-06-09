Mugabe Minister Jailed For 16 Months

By- Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye has been jailed for 16 months.

Kagonye was caged after being convicted for stealing 20 laptops t meant for schools in the Goromonzi South constituency.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro had initially sentenced Kagonye to 36 months in prison before setting aside 12 months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further eight months were set aside on the condition that she restitutes US$10 000, equivalent to the laptops she stole.

She will serve the remaining 16 months in jail.

