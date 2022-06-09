Mugabe Minister Thrown Under The Bus

By-Former Minister in the late President Robert Mugabe cabinet, Petronella Kagonye has been found guilty of stealing 20 laptops meant to benefit schools in the Goromonzi South constituency.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Wednesday convicted the former minister.

She said Kagonye failed to account for the laptops during the course of the trial and her explanation as to what happened to the laptops was not reasonable.

Kagonye was convicted after a full trial.

