SuperSport United Dump Mahachi

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed that the club will not renew the contract of Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The diminutive former Chicken Inn star is currently suspended by SuperSport, who have advised him to attend to the child abuse allegations he is facing and clear his name.

Mahachi is being accused by his ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu of scalding their 4-year old son Diego Mahachi, with hot water.

His contact with the Pretoria-based side expires on June 30 and Matthews says it won’t be renewed.

“He’s been on suspension, I’ve met with him personally and his lawyer, and we’ve just decided that from our part as a football club this matter is a serious matter, that he needs to go and attend to, and see to his family and his priorities,” Matthews told South African radio Power 98.7.

“We suspended him from all football activities at that time, he remained suspended. His contract expires on the 30th of June, so there won’t really be any further action on our part.

“We’ve encouraged him to focus on clearing his name, and making sure his child gets the best-rehabilitated care as possible, given the current situation.”

“That is something you’d need to speak to Kuda about, as from a club perspective, his contract expires at the end of the month, it won’t be renewed. He remains on suspension until all these issues between himself and his personal family situation are resolved,” he added. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

