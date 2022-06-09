Traffic Safety Council “Congratulates” Major General Death

By A Correspondent- An advert by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe mourning the death of Major General Godfrey Chanakira has gone viral on the internet after the institutiojn mistakenly included the words Makorokoto, Amhlophe, Congratulations.

Chanakira was Permanent Secretary in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s Office.

He retired from active military service in 2018, joining VP Chiwenga’s Office as a senior staffer.

Traffic Safety Council

