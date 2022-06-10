Chamisa Popularity Increases

By- The newly formed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has increased popularity.

According to a recent survey by the country’s most respected political think tank, Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition is the most popular party in Zimbabwe.

The survey results follow the superb performance in the March 26 by-elections.

The survey observed that Chamisa’s CCC enjoys 48% support, followed by Zanu PF at 44%.

The same survey puts Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T at 1%.

