Electoral Defeat Fears- ED Turns To Ex- Combatants

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned to ex-combatants to lead mass mobilisation campaigns as fears of a possible electoral defeat in the 2023 elections send tremors down Zanu PF corridors.

Government on Wednesday announced a number of freebies for the ex-combatants to oil them for what many dread would be a campaign of terror reminiscent of the 2008 re-run horror spearheaded by the former freedom fighters.

“The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association is challenged to scale up mobilisation programmes for the upcoming 2023 election. All party wings have a role to play for the realisation of five million votes. Together we are stronger,” Mnangagwa said on Wednesday ahead of the party’spolitburo session.

He said Zanu PF was not leaving anything to chance, saying the party’s election machinery should be sharpened, with structures told to also target first-time voters.

“Most importantly, there must be increased visibility of the party, cell by cell, branch by branch, district by district,” the Zanu PF leader said.

The growing trend by Zanu PF to turn to war veterans for support towards the elections coupled with government freebies has prompted critics to accuse the ruling party of selfishly abusing the former guerrilla war fighters to remain in power.

The ex-combatants themselves have also acted like mercenaries by not hesitating to holding the nation to ransom by perennially demanding compensation.-Newsday

