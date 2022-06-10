Herald In An Embarrassing Printing Error

By- The State-controlled Herald has apologised for printing and publishing a congratulatory message on an advert consoling the death of a senior Army official.

Below is the Herald’s embarrassing apology:

Reference is made to an advertisement by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe offering condolences on the passing of Major General (Retired) Godfrey Chanakira which appeared in The Herald today.

In signing off the advert, an error was made in which Makorokoto, Amhlophe, Congratulations was printed on the condolence message. This is regrettable and unfortunate.

We unreservedly apologise to the family of Maj Gen (Rtd) Chanakira, the Zimbabwe National Army, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the entire nation for the error.

