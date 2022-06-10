President Chamisa Celebrates High Flyer Marjorie Ngwenya
10 June 2022
By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has congratulated high flyer Marjorie Ngwenya, a British born Zimbabwean actuary appointed a member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee.
The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee.supervises banks and investment firms.
Said President Chamisa:
Well done Marjorie! We have our eyes on all these brilliant & bright sparks in preparation for taking off in a New Great Zimbabwe. Brilliant Zimbabweans are leading everywhere, in Africa, Europe, Asia and America but Zimbabwe is not leading. This must and will change!
Ngwenya is a former president of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries.