President Chamisa Celebrates High Flyer Marjorie Ngwenya

Marjorie Ngwenya

By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa has congratulated high flyer Marjorie Ngwenya, a British born Zimbabwean actuary appointed a member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee.

The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee.supervises banks and investment firms.

Said President Chamisa:

Well done Marjorie! We have our eyes on all these brilliant & bright sparks in preparation for taking off in a New Great Zimbabwe. Brilliant Zimbabweans are leading everywhere, in Africa, Europe, Asia and America but Zimbabwe is not leading. This must and will change!

Ngwenya is a former president of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries.

