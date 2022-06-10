Robberies Targeted At Commuters Escalate In Harare

Police in Harare are investigating four cases of robbery involving commuters that occurred between June 7th and June 9th, 2022. In one of the incidents on 08/06/22 at around 2100 hours, a 22-year-old man was robbed of US$50, a cell phone, and some personal documents after boarding an unregistered Honda Fit destined for Harare CBD at Puma service station along Ardbernie Road.

The vehicle had four occupants, one man and, three women. Along the way, the suspects diverted the route before robbing the complainant of his valuables and forcing him to have sexual intercourse with one of the female suspects.

In the second incident on 09/06/22, a man (50) lost US$500 cash, a cellphone, and bank cards to 10 suspects, six women and four men, after boarding an unregistered white Toyota Hiace near ZUPCO garage along Glen Eagles Rd, going to the CBD. The 3rd incident occurred in Marlborough on 07/06/22 at about 1000 hours.

The victim, a man (20), was robbed of US $40, a wallet and a cell phone after he was offered a lift in a Honda Fit vehicle which had five occupants, two men and three women, destined for Avonlea, Harare. The suspects kidnapped the complainant and took him to an unknown house where they slept together and later released him on 08/06/22 at about 1500 hours.

-ZRP

