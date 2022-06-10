Top Zim Musician Now A Sangoma

Sungura musician, Gift Amuli, who recently branched into hip-hop, has revealed that he is now a full-time traditional healer.

Speaking to a local publication, Amuli, who made a name as a sungura musician with his hit song Wamatuka confirmed that he is now a traditional healer.

“It took a long journey for me to become a traditional healer,” he said.

“I had a lot of disturbing issues in my life until I was told that there is no way except being initiated into traditional healing. I am not ashamed of it that is why I publicise it, and I am happy too,” the Zvishavane Stars frontman said.

While many of his family members have accepted his decision, others who are Christians are still in denial.

Amuli, who is operating from his Zvishavane home added: “When it comes to my music career I’m still deciding on how to balance both because I love doing music and also I am now a full-time sangoma. People should come in their numbers because this month I’m dealing with divorce cases.”

Amuli started off with the Zig Zag band in the 1980s and in 2002 he did his first solo project, a five-track album titled Wedangwe which did not do well on the market. In 2003, he produced Munozvigona Sei, which catapulted him into the limelight. He once featured on a hip-hop track Svikiro together with Leefire and Tatman.

-Newsday

