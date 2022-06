BREAKING: Moreblessing Ali Found Dead In A Well

By A Correspondent| Opposition activist Moreblessing Ali has been found dead, according to reports emerging online.

Prominent journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono has confirmed the news on Twitter.

“They killed Moreblessing Ali. Her body was found in a well in Nyatsime. And they wonder why Zimbabweans say they are worse than Ian Smith,” said Chin’ono.



More to follow …

