CCC Names, Shames Violent Zanu PF Thug

By-CCC in Masvingo has reported to the police a case in which a senior Zanu PF member beat up their local offices.

CCC Masvingo branch said Isaac Mashanda, a Zanu PF Bikita district coordinator, Friday attacked their member, John Mpanduki.

CCC has since reported the case to the police and is waiting for the cops to act.

CCC Masvingo posted on Twitter:

Breaking News

@ZANUPF_Official

Bikita District coordinator Mashanda Isaac assaulted

@CCCMasvngoYth

member

@JohnMpanduki

after the village heads rally addressed by Mohady Kembo in Nyika today. The matter has been reported under RRB 5040480 https://twitter.com/CCCMasvngoYth/status/1535326660886659072

