CCC Names, Shames Violent Zanu PF Thug
11 June 2022
By-CCC in Masvingo has reported to the police a case in which a senior Zanu PF member beat up their local offices.
CCC Masvingo branch said Isaac Mashanda, a Zanu PF Bikita district coordinator, Friday attacked their member, John Mpanduki.
CCC has since reported the case to the police and is waiting for the cops to act.
CCC Masvingo posted on Twitter:
Breaking News
Bikita District coordinator Mashanda Isaac assaulted
member
after the village heads rally addressed by Mohady Kembo in Nyika today. The matter has been reported under RRB 5040480 https://twitter.com/CCCMasvngoYth/status/1535326660886659072