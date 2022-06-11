Chamisa More Popular Than Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By- A recent survey has revealed that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s popularity is growing more than that of Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa.

The survey by the country’s most respected political think tank, Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), observed the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition being the most popular party in Zimbabwe.

The survey results follow the superb performance by Chamisa in the March 26 by-elections.

The survey observed that Chamisa’s CCC enjoys 48% support, followed by Zanu PF at 44%.

The same survey puts Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T at 1%.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...