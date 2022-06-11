Energy Sector Workers Demand US$ Wages

By A Correspondent- Workers in the energy sector have scoffed at a recent 65% salary increment in the local currency and demanded that their wages be paid in United States dollars instead.

The least paid miner will get $71 000 up from $46 000 after employers agreed to the hike last month.

Zimbabwe Energy Workers Union (ZEWU) secretary-general, Martin Chikuni, said the increment is a slap in the face of workers. Chikuni said:

This is inadequate in view of hyperinflation. The only solution is to peg salaries in US dollars. We are not happy at all. As workers, we want the lowest employee to get at least US$600. The current salary increment will not sustain the worker in the face of this hyperinflationary situation.

Workers across the board have been calling upon their employees to pay them in United States dollars at the backdrop of a falling Zimbabwe dollar.

Rising prices of some basic commodities have worsened the situation with some workers embarking on industrial action saying they are incapacitated to execute their contractual obligations.

The energy sector is essential for the revival and growth of the economy as it is linked to all other sectors, therefore, disruptions might be detrimental to the country.

