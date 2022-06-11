Lacazette Returns To Lyon

Lyon have officially unveiled Alexander Lacazette as the new signing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Lacazette is rejoining the club on a free transfer from Arsenal after spending five years in England.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year contract until 2025.

The club said: “Olympique Lyonnais are very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of Alexandre Lacazette, a product of the club’s academy, for the next three seasons.

“Out of contract at English club Arsenal, the French international has signed a three-year deal through June 30, 2025.”

Meanwhile, the arrival of Lacazette casts more doubt on the future of Tinotenda Kadewere’s future at the club.

Kadewere struggled for game time in the just ended 2021/22 campaign and there has been a strong belief he might leave the club.

A couple of teams across Europe, including Ligue 1 side Brest, have expressed interest in the services of the Warriors forward, and his representatives will meet with Lyon officials to discuss the way forward.

Prosper Kadewere, who handles the player’s affairs locally, was recently quoted as saying: “The boy still has a contract with Lyon, and as a professional, we still respect that although there are few clubs showing interest.

“Myself and Jihed Taniche of PPM (Tino’s representative in France) will have a meeting with the club and see what’s best for both of us.”

Kadewere is under contract at Les Gones until June 2024.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

