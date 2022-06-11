President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Violence Against Citizens

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is in panic mode as he fears defeat in the coming polls, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Mnangagwa is using violence to cow citizens into submission.

President Chamisa warned of rampant persecution of citizens by the regime.

“WE ARE MAKING A GREAT DEAL OF TRACTION & PROGRESS…

Our competitors are in shock and panic. Those in panic make a lot mistakes. They will resort to violence and repression.

Citizens must be ready for the persecution and torment ahead.We WIN Big!! #fakapressure,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...