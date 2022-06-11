Zanu PF Hooligan Bashes Businessman For Supporting President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Zanu PF hooligans bashed CCC member John Mupanduki at Nyika Growth Point on Friday.

The Zanu PF hooligans threatened to kill Mupanduki before the 2023 polls.

He is a businessman based at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita.

Mupanduki reported the matter to the police( RRB 5040480).Nobody has been arrested so far.

“I was attacked by Zanu PF supporters on Friday and one of them openly threatened to kill me.

He also threatened to burn my property. I reported the matter to the police and I will seek medical help tomorrow ( Saturday),” said Mupanduki.

