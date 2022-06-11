Zidane To Join PSG As Head Coach?

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to become the new manager at PSG, having received an “obscene” offer from the Parisian side.

According to reports in France, a final agreement between former the Real Madrid manager and the French Ligue 1 club is close a breakthrough in negotiations.

The announcement of his appointment will be made once the departure of Mauricio Pochettino is made official.

Zidane has not been in football management since his departure after a second spell at Madrid in 2021.

Should the Frenchman take the role at PSG, he will likely be working with Luis Campos, whose arrival at the club will be official soon. He will replace Leonardo, whose departure from the club was never made official.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

