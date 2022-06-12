Mnangagwa Disrupts Prayer Meeting

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration violently disrupted a prayer meeting in Harare on Friday.

Overzealous cops arrested visually impaired cleric, Bishop Ancelimo Magay for facilitating the prayer meeting.

CCC youth assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has described the persecution of church leaders by the regime as alarming.

“What can you expert from a regime that believes in voodoo and dark arts?

No sane government unleashes riot police on unarmed clerics.

Shame on

@edmnangagwa

! Lets vote him out in 2023,” said Chuma.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...