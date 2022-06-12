ZimEye
Murder of Moreblessing Ali at the hands of ZANU PF thugs must be a reminder to every citizen that no one is safe under @edmnangagwa's govt. If this can't move you fellow citizens, then what will? Time to express our anger against this murderous regime! pic.twitter.com/ijB16cGrAp— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) June 11, 2022
