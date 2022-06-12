ZimEye
Before sympathising with Mobby, since your comment falls exactly 1 yr after avoiding journalists over the murder of Ronald Mukumbira who passed away after telling his family that he was beaten by you Sen Mudzuri at your bar, is it not better to explain your role in that killing? https://t.co/RT6u0cVfzj— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 12, 2022
