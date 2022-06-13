Bulawayo Man Slices Girlfriend With Kitchen Knife

Spread the love

By- A Bulawayo man is on the run after stabbing his girlfriend with a kitchen knife.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said Thulani Lunga, allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Silungile Tshalibe, following a dispute.

He appealed to members of the public to shun violence and resolve differences in a peaceable manner.

Below is the statement by Nyathi:

MURDER OF A WOMAN IN BULAWAYO FOLLOWING A DISPUTE WITH A BOYFRIEND

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a suspect, Thulani Lunga.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the callous killing of his girlfriend, Silungile Tshalibe (44) of Pumula South Bulawayo.

The two were drinking beer at Mutamba Sports Bar on 11th June 2022 when they had an argument and went out of the bar.

They went to a certain house where a witness tried to resolve the dispute without success.

The suspect was later seen leaving the scene whilst holding a kitchen knife with the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Members of the public with information on the location of Thulani Lunga should feel free to contact Police on telephone numbers 0242 748836 – Harare or 0292 885479 – Bulawayo or the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 and WhatsApp 0712 800197.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with murder cases which are arising out of lovers’ differences.

The Police reiterate that no one has a right to take away someone’s life no matter the circumstances.

Every person’s life is sacrosanct and should be respected.

The public is urged to shun violence and resolve differences amicably.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...