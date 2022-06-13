CCC Organises Moreblessing Ali Prayer Service
13 June 2022
By- CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has announced that his party will hold a prayer meeting for the murdered Moreblessing Ali.
On Sunday, Sikhala, who has also volunteered to represent the Ali family, said the prayer service is scheduled for this Tuesday.
Posted Sikhala.
Dear Zimbabweans: There is going to be the Memorial Service Prayer for Moreblessing Ali on Tuesday, the 14th of June 2022, time 1300hrs at Moreblessing Ali’s residence in Nyatsime. You are all invited to attend the prayers. Job Sikhala Moreblessing Ali’s Family Lawyer