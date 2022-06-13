Soccer Star Starts Own Company

In a country where football stars and investing go a wind-ward direction against each other, any case of a player preparing for life after retirement is praiseworthy.

When former Highlanders and CAPS United speedster Gabriel Nyoni suffered a horrific injury while turning out Cape Umoya in the South African National First Division in February last year, his future as a player was shrouded in uncertainty.

To ensure financial security, the former Maritzburg United winger, who is a holder of a marketing degree, started a cleaning and detailing company called GN27 Detailing and Cleaning Services.

The organisation is based in Cape Town and offers upholstery cleaning, car seats cleaning, car valets, carpet cleaning, car paint correction and residential cleaning in the Mother City.

“I am humbled by God’s Grace to give me the wisdom to prepare for any anomalies in my life. The principle of not putting all your eggs in one basket sank very well in my brain,” said Nyoni.

“I started the company in 2021 and I employ 10 people already. Our services are mobile and we go to the client.

“Our goal is to become the best detailing and cleaning company in Cape Town,” he added.

Nyoni admits it’s difficult for football players based in Zimbabwe to invest, due to the unstable economic environment but urged them to attain skills which might help them after retirement.

“To be honest, its very difficult for any footballer to invest in an inflationary environment. But the little they can do is to equip themselves with skills outside football. Skill pays more than education,” he said.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

