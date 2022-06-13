Zanu PF Besiege Moreblessing Ali’s Funeral

Spread the love

By-Scores of Zanu PF thugs Monday morning besieged the late murdered CCC member Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Reports reaching Zimeye.com, the rowdy Zanu PF mob is blocking CCC members from attending the funeral.

“A large Zanu PF crowd at Moreblessing Ali’s homestead has hijacked the funeral and is right now blocking CCC supporters from entering the premises. “They’re saying we are moaning Moreblessing,” a caller tells us.

The Zanu PF activists are being led by their local councillor, Masimba Masimba.

Masimba yesterday publicly announced that the funeral would not go ahead if CCC officials attended.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...