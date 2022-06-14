Al Ahly Sack Mosimane ?

Spread the love

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have announced the departure of head coach Pitso Mosimane .

The club confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the coach asked to step down despite the executive still wanting him to lead the team.

A statement by the Red Devils reads: “Al Alhy and Pitso Mosimane reached an agreement to part ways.

“Ahmoud El Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yasin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly FC, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member and the planing committee members to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

“During the meeting, they all decided t]hat he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievement he managed to accomplished during the previous period.

“However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that ‘he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplished with the club.

“Later on Mosimane’s decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part was with the club and to thank him for the achievements that he accomplished with the club.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the South African gaffer was forced to consider his future after facing massive backlash from the club’s fans and former players for missing the CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly lost 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca in the final that was played early in the month.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...