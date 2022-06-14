CCC Calls For Immediate Arrest Of Moreblessing Ali Killers

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens Coalition for Change( CCC) has called for the immediate arrest of Zanu PF hooligans behind the abduction and murder of Moreblessing Ali.

Moreblessing’s mutilated body was discovered on Saturday in a shallow well in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

CCC Welfare Secretary Maureen Kademaunga said in a statement:

“We need to do more to demand justice & a halt to all these callous murders

•Mboneni Ncube:Stabbed to death by a spear at a CCC rally by a known ZANU PF thug (suspect not arrested)

•Langalihle Dube:murdered in his home by unknown intruders (no arrest made)

•Moreblessing Ali:Kidnapped by a known ZANU PF member & found murdered RIP (no arrest made)”

