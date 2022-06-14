Hartzell High School Sends Pupils Home As Food Stocks Dry Up

By A Correspondent- Hartzell High School in Mutare has said it will no longer be to feed learners beyond 22 June as food stocks are running dry. The School head has in a letter seen by Pindula News urged parents and guardians of learners to take the learners home.

The letter dated 12 June reads:

Re levels of Food stocks

This letter is a follow-up of my message to you on 9 June 1022. in which I informed you of the low food stocks at the school especially perishables since the ZWL$55 000.00 has been eroded by inflation.

Given the current food stocks, I write to inform you that the school will not be able to feed the learners beyond Wednesday, 22 June 2022 If we cannot restock our food stocks I will not be able to keep the children at school, hence I will ask you to collect our learners from school.

We, as a school remain committed to have our learners continue with their studies as we prepare them for their mid-year exams which should sun on 11 July 2022. Therefore together we should find a solution. Sincerely yours Kawadza S. Head

Prices of basic commodities have been going up recently, a situation that was worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

