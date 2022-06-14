Lecturers Demand Cash For Marks

Students at Masvingo Teachers’ College have pleaded with responsible authorities to intervene and stop some lecturers from demanding cash for marks.

The students allege lecturers in the Professional Studies Syllabus (PSA) and Art Professional Syllabus B, are demanding US$ 10 if the students are to pass given assignments in the two departments.

Disgruntled students who spoke to TellZim News claimed that their lecturers deliberately make sure that fail their assignments if they refuse to meet their demands. A student who chose not to be identified said:

Our lectures are giving us lower marks even if you meet the demands of the assignments.

Because we want to pass, we are forced to pay for better marks.

Another student who also declined to be identified said they are now caught between a rock and a hard place. Said the student:

We are calling for the responsible authorities to take action against this type of corruption as we have no option but to pay lecturers in order to pass.

Contacted for comment by TellZim News, one of the lecturers in question said he cannot comment as he is not allowed to speak to the media.

The college’s principal Benson Mutambudzi declined to comment saying the matter is under investigation. He said:

The matter is under investigation, so I cannot comment on it at the moment.- TellZim

