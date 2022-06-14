Zanu PF Chases Away Moreblessing Mourners

By- Zanu PF activists Monday stormed mourners gathered at the late Moreblessing Ali’s funeral and started beating them up.

CCC posted on Twitter, calling for the police to arrest these ruling party activists.

Posted CCC:

Zanu PF is currently unleashing terror in Nyatsime. Several CCC women attending Moreblessing Ali’s funeral have been kidnapped by Zanu PF thugs who are also beating up family members and relatives. Mourners have been ordered to leave the funeral.

