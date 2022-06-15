Another Murder In Moreblessing Ali Neighbourhood

By- The body of an unknown man has been found dumped in Chitungwiza.

According to a police statement, the body with a deep cut on the back of the head was found in Chitungwiza.

This comes as police are still investigating the kidnapping and murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

She was abducted on the 24th of May, and her mutilated body was found in a well on the 11th of June in the Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza.

Reads the police statement:

Meanwhile, Police in Chitungwiza are investigating a suspected case of murder in which a body of an unknown male adult was found lying on the ground with deep cuts on the back of the head near Bamhudzo Old People’s home in Chitungwiza on 14/06/22.

Similarly, an unknown male adult was found lying on the ground, unconscious with a deep cut on the forehead, near Musasa bus stop, Waterfalls, Harare, on 14/06/22. He was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died on admission.

