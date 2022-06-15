#National ShutDown Set For June 27

By- Politician and human rights activist Jacob Ngarivhume has announced that there will be a national shut down during the week of June 27.

Ngarivhume made the announcement Sunday via his tweeter account.

Posted Ngarivhume:

I’m inviting Zimbabweans to join me the week of June 27, for a week of protests. This is the only fitting response to the abuses we face and the collapse of our economy because of mismanagement and corruption. We have two weeks to plan. To spread the word.



